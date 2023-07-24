RusHydro posts 1.1% decrease in 1H 2023 generation to 71.7 bln kWh

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Electricity generation by RusHydro, including the Boguchanskaya HPP (owned jointly with Rusal), amounted to 71.7 bln kWh in January-June 2023, down by 1.1% year-on-year, the company said on Monday.

Meanwhile hydropower plants and pumped storage power plants of RusHydro generated 55.8 bln kWh, down by 1.9% year-on-year, while thermal power plants - 15.6 bln kWh, up by 2.1%, the company said.

Electricity generation in the Far East added 0.1% to 9.1 bln kWh, while heat output rose by 2.3% to 12.5 mln Gcal.

RusHydro comprises over 600 power generation facilities. The installed capacity of its power plants, including the Boguchanskaya HPP, stands at 38.4 GW.