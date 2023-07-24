Total passenger traffic of Russian airlines reaches 53 mln passengers as of mid-July

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian airlines transported 53 mln passengers from January to mid-July, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev said on Monday.

"The total passenger traffic as of July 16 reached 53 mln passengers," he said.

Savelyev noted that by the end of the year, Russian airlines may carry 101.2 mln passengers.

Earlier, the minister reported that Russian airlines in January-June 2023 increased transportation by 18% year-on-year to 47.5 mln passengers.

At the same time, around 60 bln rubles ($664.5 mln) are planned to be allocated in 2023 to subsidize air travel, which is three times less than a year earlier.