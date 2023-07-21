Czech Republic plans to import oil from Russia until 2025

PRAGUE, July 21. /TASS/. The Czech Republic will import Russian oil until it finds a substitute for it, targeting early 2025 to make a switch, the Pravo newspaper said on Friday, citing engineering director of the Czech pipeline operator Mero Zdenek Dundr.

"The Czech Republic can continue to receive Russian oil until the time it finds a substitute for it," the senior manager said. "The exception [from EU sanctions for the Czech Republic] will be in effect until the TAL oil pipeline’s capacity is increased," he noted.

The Czech Republic initially obtained the exception from EU sanctions on Russian oil supplies until 2024. It was reported in late May 2023 that Mero signed an agreement on expanding the capacity of the TAL oil pipeline.