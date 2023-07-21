Russian economy reaching pre-crisis level — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian economy has reached the pre-crisis level in general, except the oil and gas industry, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday after the Board meeting.

"The economy has reached the pre-crisis level in general, if we take off the table the oil and gas sector, where tough external sanctions are in place," she said.

"Nevertheless, structural changes in the economy created significant irregularity as regards individual branches and regions," Nabiullina noted.