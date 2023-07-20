Expansion of sanctions against Russia to cover banks, science — US Treasury

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. The new wave of US sanctions primarily targets the Russian defense sector, science, banks and the mining industry, the Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

New sanctions decisions were announced under the pretext of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Measures are taken in particular in cooperation with the US Department of State to complicate Russia’s access to products supporting military efforts, reduce its earnings from metals and mining industries and narrow access of Russia to the international financial systems, the US financial authority said.