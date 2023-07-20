Fourteen vessels hit by new US sanctions

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. The United States imposed sanctions on fourteen vessels of the Sakhalin marine shipping company, including cargo and passenger ships, container carriers and ro-ro vesseks, according to new lists published by the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday.

All the ships are under the Russian flag. The list comprises Kunashir, Paramushir, Patria, Sakhalin 10, Sakhalin 9, Sakhalin 8, Sasco Aldan, Sasco Angara, Sasco Aniva, Sasco Avacha, Selenga, Shantar, Simushir, and Zeya vessels.

US persons are prohibited from dealing with such vessels.