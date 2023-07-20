Canada imposes sanctions against Mir payment system, Tinkoff Bank

OTTAWA, July 20. /TASS/. Canadian authorities have imposed sanctions against the Mir payment system and Tinkoff Bank. This is according to a statement issued by the Global Affairs Canada (Canadian Foreign Ministry) on Thursday.

The authorities also introduced restrictions against the Megafon, MTS, Tele2 and Beeline operators.

According to representatives of Tinkoff Bank, they were ready for sanctions, services are now "working as usual." Beeline also said that Canada's restrictive measures would not affect the provision of services to customers.