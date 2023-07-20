China imported Russian gas worth $3.4 bln in 1H 2023 — Chinese customs authority

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. Russian pipeline gas supplies to China totaled $3.4 bln in January - June 2023, which is comparable with the cost of supplies delivered in 2022, according to statistics released on Thursday by the Main Customs Administration of China.

The cost of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China totaled $3.98 bln in 2022.

In June 2023, China imported Russian pipeline gas in the amount of $573.5 mln, up 19% month on month.

Russia ranks second in terms of pipeline gas supplies to China in January-June. Turkmenistan ranks first with gas supplied valued at $5.06 bln. Other import volumes for the period amounted to $737.9 mln from Myanmar, $448.7 mln from Kazakhstan, and $203.9 mln from Uzbekistan.