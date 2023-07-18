Currently no vessel traffic from Ukrainian ports under grain deal — UN coordinator

ANKARA, July 18. /TASS/. There is currently no vessel traffic to or from Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea grain deal, Ismini Palla, head of media and communications at the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, told TASS on Tuesday.

"No ships are moving to or from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under the Initiative given that the Initiative was terminated yesterday," Palla said.

"The UN delegation remains available in Istanbul for consultations as needed," she added.

The grain deal ceased functioning on July 17.