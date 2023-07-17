Moscow informs Kiev of grain deal termination as of July 18 — Russian ambassador to Minsk

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Belarus has handed over a note to the Ukrainian side through diplomatic channels, saying that the grain deal should be completely stopped as of July 18, Russian ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said.

"On the morning of July 17, the Russian Embassy in Belarus sent a note through diplomatic channels to the Ukrainian side, outlining the Russian position on the further fate of the grain deal. In particular, the document states that the Russian Federation officially opposes the further extension of the initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports after its expiration, in connection with which the implementation of the agreement should be completely terminated as of July 18," Gryzlov's comment, obtained by TASS, reads.

The ambassador recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement, who pointed out that out of all the food and grain exported from Ukraine, only three percent went to the poorest countries most affected by the food crisis caused by Western policies. "Most of the supplies ended up in well-fed and well-off Europe. Such unfairness is absolutely unacceptable," Gryzlov pointed out.

The agreements on food exports from Ukraine were signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 for 120 days and then extended three times. One of the agreements facilitates the procedure for exporting grain from ports controlled by Kiev. The other part deals with access to world markets for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. Its provisions remain unfulfilled to this day. On May 18, Russia announced for the last time that it would extend the agreement for 60 days, until July 17, warning that this period of time would be sufficient to clearly assess the implementation of its terms.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that during all the months that the grain deal was in effect, not a single clause of the Russian part of the deal "was fulfilled," while the export of Ukrainian food was guaranteed. Moreover, grain from Ukraine was not exported to the poorest countries, but mainly to the West, the top Russian diplomat added.