President of Kazakhstan approves online platforms bill

ASTANA, July 10. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the bill on online platforms and online advertising, the press service of the head of state said on Monday.

In particular, the law introduces the legislative concepts of "online platform user" and "influencer (blogger)," and establishes their rights and responsibilities. It also stipulates a ban on posting and disseminating fake news on online platforms.

Furthermore, the law obligates online platform owners to cooperate with government agencies in combating fake information and tax evasion.