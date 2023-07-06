Russian stock market in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.52% to 2,819.6 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.17% to 970.93 points.

The dollar ticked up by 1.3% to 92.29 rubles. The euro surged by 1% to 100 rubles. The yuan added 0.03% to 12.58 rubles.

"The sentiment on global platforms remains in the zone of moderate pessimism. Data from June FOMC minutes published yesterday showed that the market is in the mood for the slowdown in the growth cycle but the peak for the rate has not passed yet. The market becomes more confident in expectations for interest rate increasing by 25 basis points in July, and they may remain within the 5.25-5.5% range until the year-end," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,750 - 2,850 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global forecasts the same range for July 7.