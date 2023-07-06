Unfriendly countries do not want discussing frozen assets swap — Bank of Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not see the desire of counterparties from unfriendly countries to discuss the frozen assets swap deal, First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Vladimir Chistyukhin told reporters on Thursday.

"We do not see any desire of counterparties from unfriendly countries so far to hold negotiations of this kind," Chistyukhin said.

The amount of assets on Type C account is significant and continues growing, including at the expense of coupon and dividend payouts, the official said.

The Bank of Russia is ready at the same time to consider direct swap deals with institutional investors from unfriendly countries "on a case-by-case basis," he added.