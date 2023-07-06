Russian stocks mixed as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed at the opening of Thursday trading on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX added 0.42% to 2,816.74 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS lost 1.23% to 957.43 points as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up by 0.92% at 2,830.57 points, while the RTS Index was down by 1.08% at 958.82 points.

The dollar exchange rate exceeded 93 rubles, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 102 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Thursday for the first time since March 28, 2022.