BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Despite the rigid limits set by European Union sanctions on Russian-Hungarian cooperation, Moscow and Budapest can continue working together in such areas as energy, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions set a rigid framework for cooperation but opportunities are still in place in such important areas as the nuclear power sector, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and healthcare," Szijjarto wrote on his page on Facebook [banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been deemed extremist in Russia - TASS].

The World Health Organization conference now underway in Budapest "provides an excellent opportunity to consider critical issues of bilateral cooperation with the Russian Minister of Health, who is the co-chair of the Hungarian-Russian economic commission," the Hungarian foreign minister added.