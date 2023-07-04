Ukraine may attack ZNPP with bombs stuffed with radioactive waste on July 5

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine will try to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the coming night by dropping bombs loaded with radioactive waste removed from the South Ukraine NPP on July 3, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said on Tuesday.

"In the nighttime on July 5, Ukrainian troops will try to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with the use of high-precision long-range weapons and kamikaze drones," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "They plan to airdrop bombs stuffed with radioactive waste that were removed from the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant to a military airfield in Ukraine. The standby bombing plan provides for the use of a Tochka-U high-precision rocket with a warhead stuffed with radioactive waste."

"If this madness doesn’t stop, there will be a big catastrophe," he stressed.

He said earlier that on Tuesday night, Ukraine disrupted power supplies to the Zaporozhye NPP via the Dnepropetrovskay electricity transmission line. ZNPP director Yury Chernichuk said later that power was restored by 2:00 p.m. and the facility is operating routinely.