Freight turnover of Russian seaports to rise by up to 8% in 2023 — agency

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports may rise by 7-8% by the end of this year compared with 2022, head of the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) Zakhary Dzhioyev told reporters on Monday.

"You see all the statistics, an 11% increase in five months. I suggest that the trend will probably slow down slightly <…> but there will definitely be an around 7-8% increase by the end of the year," he said.

Earlier, the agency said that freight turnover of Russian ports went up by 11.2% in the first five months of 2023 year-on-year to 379 mln tons.