Lithuania introduces stricter rules for transit of 57 groups of goods via Russia, Belarus

VILNIUS, July 3. /TASS/. A decision of the Lithuanian government to further tighten the order of cargo transit through the territory of Russia and Belarus comes into force in Monday and lists up to 60 groups of goods that are subject to new regulations.

According to Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite, this measure was necessary to prevent from the Russian market dual-purpose goods, components of which can be used in military production.

The Lithuanian government has listed 57 groups of goods, which are subject to a declaration from the manufacturer, who must indicate the seller (exporter) of his products and the buyer in a third country with a promise not to unload, reload or resell the goods when they are transported through the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

The listed groups of goods include electronics and its components, electrical transformers, chemical materials that can be used in the production of electronics, electric motors, generators, and telephones. According to the Lithuanian authorities, these goods belong to the dual-purpose category and can be used for military needs.