MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The euro is above 97 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 29, 2022, according to market data.

The euro ticked up by 2.47% and reached 97.45 rubles.

The dollar gained 2.24% to 89.53 rubles. The yuan moved up by 2.03% to 12.3 rubles.