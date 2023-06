MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.01% to 2,796 points and the RTS index lost 0.74% and reached 999.4 points on Friday. The RTS index fell below 1,000 points for the first time since April 20.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 0.13% to 2,792.74 points, the RTS dollar index - by 0.97% to 997.04 points.

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the dollar rose by 0.74% to 88.22 rubles, the euro amounted to 95.87 rubles (+0.81%), amd the yuan added 0.69%, reaching 12.14 rubles.