UEC to deliver six engines for IL-114 jet in 2024 — chief designer

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. UEC-Klimov, the St. Petersburg-based affiliate for the United Engine Corporation (UEC), plans to supply six engines for the Il-114-300 passenger aircraft, chief designer Vsevolod Eliseev told TASS in an interview.

The cutting-edge Il-114-300 jet is currently being prepared to pass flight and certification tests, Eliseev said. Three airplanes are planned to be engaged in the flight certification program and UEC-Klimov plans to supply six engines to support these flights this year.

"Two engines are already ‘on the wing,’ the other ones are being refined after the first stage of trials. A pre-production run of three airplanes is also planned. In 2024, starting in the first quarter, we plan to supply at least six more engines in serial form to support the Il-114-300 program," the chief designer said.

The Il-114-300 is a turboprop airplane under development for local airlines, which will replace the soon-to-be-decommissioned An-24 aircraft.