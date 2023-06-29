Prague blacklists Russian businessmen Vladimir and Felix Yevtushenko

PRAGUE, June 29. /TASS/. Russian businessmen Vladimir and Felix Yevtushenko have been put on the Czech national sanction list, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday evening after a cabinet meeting.

"The government has decided to put two more people on the [Czech national] sanction list. They are Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenko and Felix Vladimirovich Yevtushenko. Moreover, we will recommend these two manes be put on the European Union’s sanction list," he told a televised news conference.

According to Lipavsky, Vladimir Yevtushenko, a big Russian businessman, and his son Felix provided the Russian government with large financial incomes. He visited the Czech Republic many times, he added.

It was reported on April 26 that the Czech Republic blacklisted Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill for his support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.