MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Electricity output in Russia rose by 0.4% in May 2023 year-on-year to 90 bln kW per hour and by 4.6% month-on-month, Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

Electricity output in January-May 2023 totaled 505 bln kW per hour, down by 0.3% year-on-year.