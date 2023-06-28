Nord superyacht docks in Vladivostok, reportedly owned by sanctioned Severstal board chair

VLADIVOSTOK, June 28. /TASS/. A Nord motor yacht said to be owned by Severstal Board Chairman Aleksey Mordashov arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday under the Russian flag, TASS reports.

According to the Marine Traffic service, the superyacht arrived from Hong Kong. The vessel docked at about 7:00 a.m. local time (midnight Moscow time).

Mordashov is under sanctions imposed by the US, EU and UK. In October 2022, Hong Kong authorities said they did not intend to take any action against the $500 mln luxury yacht upon its arrival from Vladivostok.