Russia feels confident and able to implement all plans and tasks — Putin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Decent macroeconomic figures, the development of the construction industry and primary health care allow Russia to feel confident, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin during an interview with the "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin" TV program, recorded on June 21.

"Our macroeconomic indicators are all normal," he said, recalling the annual inflation rate of 2.3% and the historical minimum in terms of unemployment, the record construction rates for 2022. "We are fully implementing our plans to develop primary health care," Putin added.

"All this together creates an environment in which we feel confident. And, of course, we can achieve all our goals and tasks. This also applies to the country's defense, the special military operation, and the economy as a whole and its specific sectors," he said.

This, he said, "must be done around the clock". "There is no other way," Putin said.

Putin also stressed that efforts to increase Russia’s defense capabilities should not be taken at the expense of the development of the economy and the fulfillment of social obligations to citizens. "Everything should be in harmony with each other, so to speak, and our efforts to improve defense capabilities should not jeopardize the most important thing, the foundation. The economy is the foundation," he said.