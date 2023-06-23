Russian veterinary watchdog restricts imports of bumblebees from EU

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on the import of bumblebees from EU member-states on June 20, the regulator said on Friday.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has introduced temporary restrictions on imports of bumblebees to Russia from European Union member-states because of a lack of confirmation from the European side that epizootic and veterinary-sanitary welfare of insects is provided," the watchdog said.

Restrictive measures will be in effect until a video meeting takes place with European colleagues and official guarantees about the welfare of the territory of origin are given, in addition to bumblebees showing a lack of clinical symptoms and suspected diseases before shipments, and information about the certification procedure being clarified.