Russian stock indices in the red by close of business — market data

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday in the red, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.74% to 2,795.06 points. The RTS Index plunged by 1.53% to 1,039.99 points.

The dollar gained 0.65% to 84.7 rubles. The euro added 0.16% to 92.34 rubles. The yuan moved up by 0.06% to 11.7 rubles.

"The ruble weakness, remaining despite the approaching peak of the fiscal period, is among a few factors of the Russian market," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said. The ruble will be able to show strengthening amid the tax payments peak early next week, the analyst added.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be 2,725-2,835 points on Monday, BCS Investment World forecasts. Freedom Finance Global believes the range for the Index will be 2,750-2,850 points on Monday. No important statistics is expected to be released on that day.