EU sanctions not affecting business, Positive Technologies says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The decision of the European Union to slap the Russian cybersecurity company Positive Technologies with sanctions does not affect its business, the company’s press service told TASS

"The EU decision to introduce sanctions against Positive Technologies is based on the fact that the company has a license from the Russian Federal Security Service and does not affect the company’s business at all," the company said.

"Our international interests are not related to EU countries and focus on regions ready to work with entities from the Russian Federation, in particular in markets of Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, as well as India, South Africa, China and others," Positive Technologies said.

EU sanctions does not affect partners and clients of the company, the press service stressed.