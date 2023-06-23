FATF keeps Russia’s membership suspended — statement

PARIS, June 23. /TASS/. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) continues the suspension of Russian membership in the organization amid the continuing conflict in Ukraine, the organization said after the end of its plenary session in Paris.

"The suspension of the membership of the Russian Federation continues to stand," FATF said.

At the same time, FATF placed three countries into its list of jurisdictions requiring closer monitoring. ‘New jurisdictions subject to increased monitoring are Cameroon, Croatia and Vietnam," the organization added.