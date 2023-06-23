High costs, bad infrastructures hinder tourism in Arctic, survey results show

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. High transport expenses, the harsh climate and lacking transport infrastructures stop Russians from visiting Arctic regions, show results of a survey conducted by the NAFI Research Center (TASS has obtained the results).

According to the survey, 84% Russians are sure the Arctic is attractive for tourism, and 71% said they would like to visit the region within a year.

"The main reasons which stop Russians from traveling to the Arctic zone are the high transport, ticket prices (38%), the inconvenient transport access (30%), the harsh climate (30%), a big distance from the current location (28%), a lack of experience in such journeys (28%), high costs of trips to those regions (25%), and a lack of information about the regions (24%)," the survey results read.

The key factors that attract tourists to the Arctic are the nature, cultural and historical objects. The second position is taken by the desire to learn more about the indigenous peoples. The third position is organized leisure activities (walking tours, rafting, mountain hiking, or trips into caves) or relaxing by the sea. Among highly attractive Arctic regions are Karelia, the Krasnoyarsk and Arkhangelsk regions.

"The survey results point to a rather contradicting situation where major barriers hinder Russians from visiting theoretically highly attractive Arctic regions. Some of those barriers originate from a lack of information. <…> Thus the situation requires active promotion of the Arctic zone among tourists, and, additionally, efforts from the local tourism sector," the center's representative Irina Gilderbrandt said.

The research center used own platform to survey 1,600 people aged above 18 years, and official data of the Russian statistics authority, Rosstat. The error margin does not exceed 3.1%.