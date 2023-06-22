Russian stock indices decline as Thursday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined by the end of trading on Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

The MOEX index sank by 0.12% to 2,815.83 points, the dollar-denominated RTS dollar dropped by 0.15%, to 1,056.18 points.

The dollar rose by 0.07% to 84.05 rubles, the euro rate went up by 0.18% to 92.18 rubles, the yuan edged down by 0.002% to 11.65 rubles.

"Complex situation in geopolitics, the stability of the ruble on the eve of the peak of the tax period, as well as the presence of the MOEX index at multi-month peaks form a cautious, selective demand," says investment strategist at BCS Mir investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, said the day before that the regulator approached the target for the key rate. "This indicates a possible imminent completion of the cycle of rate hikes. World markets cheered up a little, but soon moderate sales again prevailed. Oil prices retreated once again. A barrel of Brent fell below $75," the expert adds.

The statistics also send mixed signals - the weekly number of initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US again exceeded the forecast, coinciding with the figure of the previous week (264,000).

By the end of the session, shares of the following companies showed the biggest growth: Russneft (+6.11%), Beluga (+3.57%), Sovcomflot (+3.17%), NCSP (+2.81%), Rosseti (+2.51%), Unipro (+2.20%), Transneft (+0.83%). Polyus (0.11%).

The leaders of decline were the shares of Aeroflot (-1.83%), En+ Group (-1.58%), Samolet (-1.49%), Rusagro (-1, 17%), Sistema Holding (-1.16%), NLMK (-1.14%) and Raspadskaya (-1.13%).

According to a forecast by BCS World of Investments, on June 23, the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,725-2,825 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 82-84 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX index may again show movement in the range of 2,750-2,850 points, the dollar will fluctuate in the range of 83-85 rubles, the euro rate will remain within 91-93 rubles, the yuan rate will be 11.3-11.8 rubles.