Development of Mir payment system to allow building new financial system — Maduro

CARACAS, June 20. /TASS/. The development of the Mir payment system with Venezuela joining it will allow building a new financial system, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in his own show ‘With Maduro’ on the Venezolana de Television channel.

Russia’s Mir system will prevent the country’s financial isolation, the president noted. "Tough, unfair, illegal sanctions have been imposed on Venezuela, an attempt was made to isolate us financially and monetarily from the whole world, and today we are building a new financial, monetary system of the new world," he stressed.

"The Central Bank of Venezuela has spread a very good piece of news that we are joining the Mir payment system created by Russia and being used by many countries of the world," Maduro added.

President of the country's Central Bank, Calixto Jose Ortega Sanchez, said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 15 that Venezuela had launched the Mir payment system. It "doesn't matter" for his country what the US and EU countries think about the financial cooperation between Venezuela and Russia, he added.