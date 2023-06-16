Russian oil product supplies redirected to Africa, Turkey, Asian-Pacific region — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia has managed to redirect supplies of oil and petroleum products to Africa, Turkey and Asian-Pacific countries, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with Izvestiya on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have done our best to diversify those supplies and performed the task. Hardly anyone gives up Russia’s petroleum products of high quality, apart from Europe and America, which is why we had to redirect all this to African countries, Turkey and Asian-Pacific countries as well. We managed to do it, with some countries notably boosting purchases of oil and petroleum products," he said, adding that it was not easy to diversify supplies due to mounting sanctions.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia’s exports of oil to friendly countries soared by 76%, of petroleum products - by 20%, and gas - by 8% in 2022 in annual terms. All in all, almost 40 mln tons of oil and petroleum products were directed from western to eastern markets last year, he said, adding that this year out of 223 mln tons of oil and oil products exported in the western direction only 87 mln tons, or 40%, were expected to remain.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. 'Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations' is theme of this year’s forum. TASS is the official information partner of the event.