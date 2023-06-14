Moscow, Cairo working on Mir cards use in Egypt — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow is interacting with Cairo on the issue of the use of Russia’s Mir payment cards in Egypt, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with TASS.

"The Russian side is proactively suggesting that its Egyptian friends allow the use of Russia’s Mir payment cards in Egypt. This will benefit Egypt because it is highly interested in the inflow of foreign tourists and Russians exactly constitute the most promising part of the tourist traffic," the Ambassador said. "Egyptian partners are working on this matter so far," Borisenko added.