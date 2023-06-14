Russia welcomes Algeria’s interest in expanding ties with EAEU — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia’s and Algeria’s approaches on the international agenda are close and coincide and Moscow welcomes its partners’ interest in expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"It is important that Russia’s and Algeria’s approaches on the international agenda are close and coincide. We are leading producers of energy resources and seek to create stable conditions for working on the global market. This fully meets the long-term interest of both suppliers and consumers of hydrocarbons," PM said at the beginning of the meeting.

"We welcome Algeria’s interest in expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union. <…> I am confident that all countries of the Union will welcome the development of cooperation with Algeria on a wide range of areas," he noted.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier on Wednesday that Moscow was considering the possibility of signing a free trade agreement with Algeria. The two countries can cooperate in such areas as industry, energy, banks, geology and subsoil use, transport and logistics, he added.