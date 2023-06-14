Russia, Mali discuss supplies of fertilizer, wheat and fuel — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with interim President of Mali Assimi Goita, the Kremlin’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Current topics of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed. The particular attention was paid to trade and economic ties, including supplies of Russian wheat to Mali, as well as fertilizer and fuel," the Kremlin said.

Both parties confirmed the mutual mood of further strengthening traditionally friendly ties between the countries, the Kremlin added.