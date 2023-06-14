Mir cards float reaching 211 mln — operator

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The number of issued Mir payment cards reached 211 mln, CEO of the National System of Payment Cards [NSPC, the Mir payment system operator - TASS] Vladimir Komlev said in an interview with the Izvestiya Studio at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"If speaking about Mir cards, the incremental growth in the number of cards is 5.5-6 million cards monthly. This was the trend in 2022 and it continues in the first half of 2023. About 29 million cards of the Mir payment system were issued over the first five months. Their number totals about 211 mln now," Komlev said.

Meanwhile, VTB Bank is participating in discussions on creating an alternative to NSPC, Deputy CEO Anatoly Pechatnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the Forum.

"Talks on this initiative are being held on the market; we participate in them. We always support healthy competition, particularly as regards payment systems and services. Still, the launch of a new system is high responsibility and a step requiring huge investments to support quality, reliability and safety. There is a need to understand what it will provide over time for customers, banks, and the entire payment infrastructure of Russia," the banker noted.

