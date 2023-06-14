Kazakhstan’s lower house green-lights online platforms bill

ASTANA, June 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Majilis, or lower house of parliament, passed a bill on online platforms and online advertising, TASS reports from the Kazakh capital, Astana.

In particular, the draft law introduces the legislative concepts of "online platform user" and "influencer (blogger)," and establishes their rights and responsibilities. It also stipulates a ban on posting and disseminating fake news on online platforms.

Furthermore, if enacted the bill would obligate online platform owners to cooperate with government agencies in combating fake information and tax evasion.

The bill will now go the Senate, the upper house of parliament, after being passed by the Majilis.