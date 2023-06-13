Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.27% to 2,715.31 points, the RTS index decreased by 0.32% to 1,029.01 points.

As of 10:17 am Moscow time, the MOEX index slightly accelerated growth to 2,724.26 points (+0.6%), the RTS index dropped by 0.17% to 1,030.49 points.

As of 10:17 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate in the currency trading of the Moscow Exchange grew by 0.77%, to 83.28 rubles, the euro rate added 1.09% and reached 89.94 rubles, the yuan rose by 0.37% to 11.603 rub.