China, Russia boosting freight haulage volumes via Amur bridges — Russian consulate

BEIJING, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and China are proactively increasing cargo transportation volumes shipped over Amur River bridges on the two countries’ borders, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Wednesday.

"Volumes of transportation along Amur bridges are growing," the diplomatic mission said on its Telegram channel. "This June will mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of motor traffic over the bridge in the Amur Region between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe, China. About 200,000 metric tons were carried via [the bridge] during the first five months of this year," the consulate said.

The range of goods carried via the opened Kani-Kurgan - Heihe border crossing is largely made up of Chinese exports, the mission said. "Up to 2,000 metric tons of goods are forwarded daily to our country, ranging from fruits and vegetables and consumer goods to electrical equipment, spare parts and self-propelled machinery," it noted.

Supplies of Russian goods to China via the Nizhneleninskoe - Tongjiang railway border crossing are growing concurrently, the diplomatic mission noted. "According to data released recently by Russian Railways, one million metric tons of hard coal and iron ore has already been shipped via this first railway bridge connection between Russia and China since its commissioning," the consulate said.