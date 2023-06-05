Russia is part of global economy, not going to become isolated – Finance Minister

MOSCOW, June 6 /TASS/. Russia is a part of the global economy and will not become isolated, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with CGTN TV channel.

"As before, Russia is a full participant in political discussions on key global issues. We are not trying and will not become isolated, we are part of the global economy and will continue this trend, adjusting only some directions. Nothing can be done if some relations with Russia deteriorate, we will expand our efforts, trade and investment with other nations," he said.

Siluanov added that the New Development Bank (NDB), founded by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), operates outside of politics and Russia expects to continue implementing projects. "We are absolutely certain that the bank operates outside of politics to meet the needs of shareholders. We will continue to cooperate with the bank to ensure that the bank's project, investment, and credit operations in Russia continue despite any restrictions," he said.