Rosatom CEO to discuss Paks-2 nuclear plant project in Hungary

BUDAPEST, June 5. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Aleksey Likhachev will arrive in Hungary on Monday to meet Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto for the discussion of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) project.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban is expected to meet the foreign minister and the chief executive of Rosatom after their talks, a source in Budapest diplomatic circles told TASS.

"They will discuss preparations for construction of two new power generating units at the plant in Paks. Personal attention of the Prime Minister is to facilitate the soonest possible implementation of this project," the source said.

On May 24, the European Commission greenlighted amendments made by Hungary and Russia in the Paks-2 NPP agreements and this will make it possible to start building two nuclear reactors under the Rosatom’s project, the source noted. Changes in documents were agreed on April 11 at the meeting between Likhachev and Szijjarto in Moscow.