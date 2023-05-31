Russia’s gas output falls by 14.5% to 193 bcm in January-April

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s natural gas production fell by 14.5% compared to the same period of the previous year to 193 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, gas production in April amounted to 44.5 bcm, which is 15.6% lower than in April 2022 and 10.7% less than in March 2023.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in January-April 2023 amounted to 10.8 mln metric tons, which is 5.7% less than in the same period in 2022. In April, LNG production amounted to 2.8 mln metric tons, which is 1, 2% less than April 2022 and 3% lower than March 2023.

Production of associated petroleum gas in January-April decreased by 0.1% to 35.2 bcm.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia in 2022 reduced gas exports by 30.7% to 170.6 bcm. Russia’s gas output in 2022 decreased by 11.7% to 673.8 bcm.

The Energy Ministry expects to see a further decrease in Russia’s gas production in 2023 due to European consumers refusing Russian gas and the inability to immediately redirect gas flows.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasted a decline in gas production in Russia this year by 8% to 620 bcm.