Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $25 mln with settlements on May 25

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold foreign currency in the amount of 2 bln rubles ($24.98 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on May 25, according to data published on the regulator's website on Friday.

The amount of currency sales on the domestic market also amounted to 2 bln rubles with settlements on May 24.

The Finance Ministry said earlier that it will allocate 40.4 bln rubles ($504.59 mln) for the sale of foreign currency from May 10 to June 6, 2023, with a daily sales volume of 2 bln rubles ($24.98 mln).

The Russian Ministry of Finance resumed foreign exchange sales operations on the domestic currency market on January 13 as part of the new fiscal rule mechanism. Purchase and sale transactions of foreign currency will be carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "Chinese yuan-ruble" instrument.