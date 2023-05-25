Turkey, China, Spain get bulk of shipments sent via Black Sea grain corridor — coordinator

ANKARA, May 25. /TASS/. Turkey, China and Spain have received the largest number of maritime shipments dispatched under the Black Sea Initiative grain deal, Yusuf Karakas, the grain corridor coordinator, said on Thursday.

"So far, 30.3 million [metric] tons of grain on 953 vessels have been transported through the grain corridor. Most of the products have been shipped to China, or 23% of the total volume. Spain’s share is 18% and Turkey’s is 11.87%," said Karakas, deputy director general of the Turkish Trade Ministry’s Directorate General of International Service Trade.

"Overall, Turkey has received 222 ships, while 420 ships passed through [the country] as part of grain corridor [shipping] activity," Turkey’s Milliyet daily newspaper quoted Karakas as saying.