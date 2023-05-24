Gazprom supplies 41.3 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Gazprom is delivering natural gas to Europe via Ukraine at the rate of 41.3 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, the Russian gas holding said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station - 41.3 mln cubic meters as of May 24. The nomination through the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," a company’s spokesman told reporters.

The day before, the pumping volume reached 41.2 mln cubic meters.

Earlier reports with reference to data released on the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine website said that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory stand at 41.3 mln cubic meters on May 24 via the Sudzha gas pumping station in the Kursk Region of Russia. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to the countries of Western and Central Europe. Pumping through the Nord Stream has been completely stopped.

Russian gas supplies through Ukraine were lowered since May 2022, when the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine reported that gas transit to Europe via the Sokhranovka station had been halted due to a force majeure and alleged loss of control over the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. The Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for the suspension of pumping under the previous arrangement.

European gas market update

On May 22, gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in the EU countries amounted to 24 mln cubic meters, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). At the same time, the injection volume stood at 314 mln cubic meters.

On April 6, the gas withdrawal season from European underground storage facilities came to an end. A mild winter greatly aided the passage of Europe's heating season. UGS facilities in Europe are currently loaded to 66.22% (18.45 percentage points higher than the five-year average) and they hold 72.4 bln cubic meters of gas.

The current European week is expected to be much warmer than the previous one. The air temperature in practically all EU countries is forecast to be normal for the climate. In May, the average percentage of EU electricity output from wind was roughly 15%.

LNG imports from terminals into Europe's gas transmission system reached an all-time high of 12.07 bln cubic meters in April 2023, according to data from the European Union. In May, Europe continues to see record LNG flows. The capability of liquefied gas regasification and injection into European pipelines now reached 61% of its maximum. At the same time, the average European gas purchase price in May declined to $383 per 1,000 cubic meters.