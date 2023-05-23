Russian ammonia exports can provide food for 200 mln people — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 23. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian ammonia could make it possible to manufacture fertilizers enough to produce foods for 200 mln people, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting.

"We would like to draw the particular attention to ammonia supplies set out in Istanbul agreements. This can provide for deliveries of 2.5 mln metric tons of feedstock sufficient to produce 7 mln metric tons of fertilizers. Such volume of fertilizers would make it possible to produce food for 200 mln people," Nebenzya said. "Such supplies were to start concurrently with Ukrainian food exports but this does not take place," he noted.

"The ammonia shortage on global markets is already 70% to date during almost a year of the Black Sea Initiative being in effect because of the shortfall in volumes received," Nebenzya added.