Russia, Belarus to expand partnership in regional aviation — minister

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus intend to expand cooperation in the area of production of Russian aircraft for regional aviation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"Belarus manufactures aviation components for us, whereas we discussed with it the possibility of expanding <…> the production of aircraft for regional aviation," he told reporters following a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

The parties plan to draft a comprehensive program for development of this direction within two months and to approve it at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, Manturov added. "Belarus will be a partner country at Innoprom. We plan to fix the agreement," he noted.