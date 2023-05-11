Georgian Airways founder says it could start flights to Russia

TBILISI, May 11. /TASS/. Georgian Airways founder Tamaz Gaiashvili said the airline could start flights from Georgia to Russia when the ban on direct flights between the countries is lifted.

"Flights (to Russia - TASS) could start if we come by this opportunity. So far, we are planning to start flights to other destinations: Milan, Berlin, Larnaca and others," he said in an interview with the Georgian news website bm.ge "This (Russian - TASS) destination has always been profitable and will probably remain so in the future. Very many Georgians live in Russia, and will be able to tell you about profit margins after we start flying."

Gaiashvili said he welcomed the abolition visas for Georgians and the lifting of the ban on air flights. He added that thorough preparations should be made before flights can start. He did not say when the airline could apply to the Russian government for permission to operate direct flights to Russia.

On Wednesday, Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. In another decree, the president canceled the ban for Russian air carriers to perform flights to Georgia and on selling tours to the country.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili branded these decisions as provocative, while Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that he welcomed the visa-free travel and direct flights.

Russia introduced visas for Georgians in 2000. Georgia waived the visa requirement for Russians in 2012. According to Georgian legislation, Russians can visit Georgia without a visa and stay there for up to one year. Diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.