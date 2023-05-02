T Plus reports power generation growth in Q1 — company

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Electricity generation by T Plus group gained 1.4% as of the end of the first quarter of 2023 in annual terms and totaled 18 bln kWh, the energy company reported on Tuesday.

Heat supplies moved up by 1.2% year on year and stood at 39.3 mln Gcal in the reporting quarter, the company said.

The increase in electricity generation is prompted by completion of upgrading a power generating unit at the Perm CHPP No. 2 and its market entry. Furthermore, unscheduled repairs declined in early 2023. At the same time, certain regions had the increase in heat consumption because of colder weather in January and February of this year, T Plus said.

The group manages sixty power plants, over 400 boiler houses and more than 18,000 km of heat supply networks. Installed power capacity of company’s power installations stands at 15.5 GW.